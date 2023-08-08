On Tuesday, Akil Baddoo (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

In 32 of 69 games this season (46.4%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).

In six games this year, he has homered (8.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Baddoo has driven home a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .215 AVG .213 .270 OBP .348 .346 SLG .362 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 8 RBI 16 28/8 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings