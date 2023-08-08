Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .115 in his past 10 games, with two RBI), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .194 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in three games this year (3.8%), homering in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has had an RBI in 15 games this year (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 79 games (21.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.233
|AVG
|.159
|.268
|OBP
|.207
|.342
|SLG
|.205
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|38/6
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
