Miguel Cabrera -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while batting .250.

In 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 21.5% of his games this year (14 of 65), with two or more RBI three times (4.6%).

He has scored in 13 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .255 AVG .245 .328 OBP .328 .349 SLG .304 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 8 29/12 K/BB 18/12 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings