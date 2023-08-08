Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while batting .250.
- In 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 21.5% of his games this year (14 of 65), with two or more RBI three times (4.6%).
- He has scored in 13 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.255
|AVG
|.245
|.328
|OBP
|.328
|.349
|SLG
|.304
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|29/12
|K/BB
|18/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
