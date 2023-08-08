On Tuesday, Nick Maton (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .173 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Maton has picked up a hit in 39.1% of his 87 games this season, with multiple hits in 8.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least one run 27 times this season (31.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .147 AVG .198 .284 OBP .302 .224 SLG .388 5 XBH 11 2 HR 6 13 RBI 19 32/21 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 1

