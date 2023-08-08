Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Riley Greene -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .299 with 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Greene has recorded a hit in 57 of 76 games this season (75.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.3%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 36 of 76 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.345
|AVG
|.253
|.394
|OBP
|.335
|.507
|SLG
|.418
|14
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|47/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
