Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 94 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .395. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (65 of 110), with multiple hits 25 times (22.7%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (10.0%).
- He has scored in 44 of 110 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.214
|AVG
|.235
|.310
|OBP
|.297
|.343
|SLG
|.442
|17
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|58/26
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
