Tigers vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.
Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Location: Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-120
|+100
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-7.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has entered 84 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 32-52 in those contests.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 112 games with a total this season.
- In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|23-33
|26-30
|20-28
|29-34
|40-44
|9-18
