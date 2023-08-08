Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .225/.304/.395 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (5-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 23rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0 at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1 at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 89 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI.

He's slashing .224/.297/.393 so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 7 2-for-3 2 1 4 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI (68 total hits).

He has a slash line of .238/.301/.465 so far this season.

Kepler takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three home runs and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.