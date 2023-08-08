Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .231 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 103 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 103), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (17.5%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.238
|AVG
|.224
|.313
|OBP
|.292
|.363
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|35/17
|K/BB
|39/15
|6
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.