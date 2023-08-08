Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Zack Short -- batting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .236 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Short has had a hit in 29 of 66 games this year (43.9%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).
- In 7.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (14 of 66), with more than one RBI nine times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|25
|.255
|AVG
|.206
|.308
|OBP
|.296
|.408
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|18/8
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
