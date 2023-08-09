Akil Baddoo -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .220 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Baddoo has had a hit in 33 of 70 games this year (47.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.4% of his games this year, Baddoo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (32.9%), including one multi-run game.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .225 AVG .213 .277 OBP .348 .351 SLG .362 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 8 RBI 16 29/8 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

