Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Akil Baddoo -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .220 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Baddoo has had a hit in 33 of 70 games this year (47.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.4% of his games this year, Baddoo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (32.9%), including one multi-run game.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.225
|AVG
|.213
|.277
|OBP
|.348
|.351
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|16
|29/8
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
