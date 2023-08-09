Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .247 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Ibanez has recorded a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.7% of his games this year, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.252
|AVG
|.241
|.274
|OBP
|.286
|.420
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober (6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
