Eric Haase -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .194.

In 36 of 79 games this year (45.6%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.4%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (3.8%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season (19.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 79 games (21.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .233 AVG .159 .268 OBP .207 .342 SLG .205 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 18 RBI 6 38/6 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings