Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kerry Carpenter and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .275.
- Carpenter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .556 with one homer.
- Carpenter has recorded a hit in 40 of 70 games this year (57.1%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 70), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has an RBI in 21 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.358
|AVG
|.186
|.408
|OBP
|.262
|.533
|SLG
|.425
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|22
|25/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
