On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.

Vierling enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has an RBI in 16 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year (26 of 88), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .227 AVG .309 .301 OBP .356 .307 SLG .461 8 XBH 13 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 26/15 K/BB 38/10 3 SB 2

