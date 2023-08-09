Riley Greene -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .299 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Greene has had a hit in 58 of 77 games this year (75.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.9%).

He has homered in nine games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Greene has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.

He has scored in 37 games this year (48.1%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .342 AVG .253 .390 OBP .335 .507 SLG .418 15 XBH 13 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 50/12 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings