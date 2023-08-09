Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Spencer Torkelson (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 94 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .391, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
- In 58.6% of his games this year (65 of 111), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (11.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this season (41 of 111), with more than one RBI 11 times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (39.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.210
|AVG
|.235
|.305
|OBP
|.297
|.337
|SLG
|.442
|17
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|59/26
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.