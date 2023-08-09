Wednesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (60-55) taking on the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-5) for the Twins and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 36, or 39.6%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (443 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule