Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (60-55) taking on the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-5) for the Twins and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have won in 36, or 39.6%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (443 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Reese Olson vs Zack Littell
|August 5
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Matt Manning vs Erasmo Ramírez
|August 7
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Joey Wentz vs Pablo Lopez
|August 8
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 10
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Bailey Ober
