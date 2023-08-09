The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler head into the third of a four-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 104 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .369 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .233.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 443 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.269 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Alex Faedo (2-4) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres without allowing a run.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In seven starts this season, Faedo has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Joey Wentz Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Bailey Ober

