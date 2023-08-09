Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (60-55) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, August 9, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +135. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.21 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Tigers' game versus the Twins but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Twins with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 46 out of the 76 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 18-14 (56.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Twins have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have won in 36, or 39.6%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 20-25 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.