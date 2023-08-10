Thursday's game at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (60-56) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (51-63) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (3-6) for the Twins and Reese Olson (1-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have come away with 37 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (452 total).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule