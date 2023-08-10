The Detroit Tigers will look to Kerry Carpenter for continued offensive production when they take the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, in the final game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 37, or 40.2%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 25-32 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 114 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 26-30 20-28 31-34 42-44 9-18

