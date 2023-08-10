The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers take the field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Ryan Jeffers and Kerry Carpenter have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 106 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 452 (four per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.269 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (1-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Olson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Joey Wentz Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda

