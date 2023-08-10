Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (60-56) on Thursday, August 10, when they take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (51-63) at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Tigers and Twins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+125), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 46, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Twins have a 25-18 record (winning 58.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 37 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 25-32 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

