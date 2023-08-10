Tigers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 10
The Detroit Tigers (51-63) square off against the Minnesota Twins (60-56), a game after Spencer Torkelson went deep twice in a 9-5 victory over the Twins, at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (3-6, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (1-5, 4.94 ERA).
Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-5, 4.94 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson
- Olson (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.94 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.94 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
- Olson has collected one quality start this year.
- Olson will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.5 frames per outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Reese Olson vs. Twins
- He will face a Twins squad that is batting .237 as a unit (22nd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .416 (13th in the league) with 157 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Olson has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out nine.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda
- Maeda (3-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.22, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.156.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Maeda has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Kenta Maeda vs. Tigers
- The Tigers have scored 452 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 106 home runs, 28th in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 3-for-17 over five innings.
