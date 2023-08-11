2023 AIG Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Ally Ewing is the in the lead at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open after one round of play. Ewing is shooting -4 and is +1600 to win.
AIG Women’s Open Second Round Information
- Start Time: 1:30 AM ET
- Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club
- Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards
AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 3:20 AM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +800
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|7th
Nasa Hataoka
- Tee Time: 7:38 AM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Hataoka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|6
|2
|7th
Ally Ewing
- Tee Time: 3:47 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Ewing Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|3
|1st
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 3:09 AM ET
- Current Rank: 33rd (E)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|3
|3
|33rd
Megan Khang
- Tee Time: 3:31 AM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Khang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|7th
AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|33rd (E)
|+2200
|Allisen Corpuz
|7th (-2)
|+2200
|Amy Yang
|2nd (-3)
|+2800
|Xiyu Lin
|33rd (E)
|+2800
|Carlota Ciganda
|7th (-2)
|+2800
|Charley Hull
|19th (-1)
|+3000
|In-gee Chun
|7th (-2)
|+3000
|Leona Maguire
|33rd (E)
|+3000
|Linn Grant
|60th (+1)
|+3300
|Kokona Sakurai
|7th (-2)
|+3300
