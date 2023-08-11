Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Andy Ibanez (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.
- In 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|34
|.254
|AVG
|.241
|.275
|OBP
|.286
|.418
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Sale (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, June 1, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.58 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
