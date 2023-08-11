Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .214 with three RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Chris Sale) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has had a hit in 37 of 80 games this year (46.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.5%).
- In 3.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this season (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.159
|.282
|OBP
|.207
|.355
|SLG
|.205
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|38/6
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
