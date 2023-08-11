Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .277.
- Carpenter enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (42 of 72), with at least two hits 20 times (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 22 games this season (30.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.357
|AVG
|.186
|.403
|OBP
|.262
|.519
|SLG
|.425
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|22
|27/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.