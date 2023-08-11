Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (68-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-53) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on August 11.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (7-5) against the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-2).

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Rangers have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 75 times and won 47, or 62.7%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 47 of its 75 games, or 62.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Texas has scored the most runs (659) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those contests.

This year, San Francisco has won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (509 total, 4.4 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 5 Marlins W 9-8 Jon Gray vs George Soriano August 6 Marlins W 6-0 Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara August 7 @ Athletics W 5-3 Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk August 8 @ Athletics W 6-1 Max Scherzer vs JP Sears August 9 @ Athletics L 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt August 11 @ Giants - Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander August 12 @ Giants - Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb August 13 @ Giants - Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb August 14 Angels - Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval August 15 Angels - Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito August 16 Angels - Jon Gray vs Shohei Ohtani

Giants Schedule