Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (60-55) and the Detroit Tigers (52-63) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 11.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Tarik Skubal (2-1) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those games.

Detroit has a mark of 30-35 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (455 total, four per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule