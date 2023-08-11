How to Watch the Tigers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Pablo Reyes and Riley Greene will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers square off at Fenway Park on Friday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 107 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 455 (four per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.263 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In six starts this season, Skubal has not yet earned a quality start.
- In six starts this season, Skubal has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Erasmo Ramírez
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Bailey Ober
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Xzavion Curry
