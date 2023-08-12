Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Red Sox
|Tigers vs Red Sox Odds
|Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .213.
- In 33 of 72 games this year (45.8%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (20.8%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (31.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.214
|AVG
|.213
|.264
|OBP
|.348
|.333
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|16
|33/8
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (8-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.