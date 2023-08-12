Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will aim to out-hit Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 224 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .505 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 443 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (672 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.287).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets' 144 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 314 extra-base hits, New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Mets' .236 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 500 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Mets pitchers have a 1.384 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.

Strider is trying to pick up his 14th quality start of the season.

Strider is looking to pick up his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Quintana (0-3) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Quintana will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Cubs W 11-2 Home Kodai Senga Drew Smyly 8/8/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Carlos Carrasco Jameson Taillon 8/9/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home David Peterson Kyle Hendricks 8/11/2023 Braves L 7-0 Home Tylor Megill Charlie Morton 8/12/2023 Braves L 21-3 Home Denyi Reyes Allan Winans 8/12/2023 Braves - Home José Quintana Spencer Strider 8/13/2023 Braves - Home Kodai Senga Yonny Chirinos 8/14/2023 Pirates - Home Carlos Carrasco Quinn Priester 8/15/2023 Pirates - Home David Peterson Bailey Falter 8/16/2023 Pirates - Home Tylor Megill Johan Oviedo 8/17/2023 Cardinals - Away José Quintana Adam Wainwright

