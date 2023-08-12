Lucas Glover currently leads the way (-10, +750 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship .

FedEx St. Jude Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

8:10 AM ET Venue: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 12:14 PM ET

12:14 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-7)

8th (-7) Odds to Win: +600

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 6 1 15th

Jordan Spieth

Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +700

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 5 0 1st Round 2 68 -2 6 4 18th

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 12:14 PM ET

12:14 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-7)

8th (-7) Odds to Win: +700

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 3 15th

Lucas Glover

Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +750

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 5 1 5th Round 2 64 -6 4 0 1st

Tommy Fleetwood

Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET

12:38 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-8)

3rd (-8) Odds to Win: +1100

Fleetwood Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 5 1 5th Round 2 66 -4 6 2 5th

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Sung-Jae Im 3rd (-8) +1200 Emiliano Grillo 3rd (-8) +1600 Xander Schauffele 13th (-6) +2000 Taylor Moore 3rd (-8) +2500 Max Homa 13th (-6) +2800 Cameron Davis 13th (-6) +3000 JT Poston 8th (-7) +3000 Patrick Cantlay 17th (-5) +3300 Collin Morikawa 17th (-5) +4000 Lee Hodges 8th (-7) +4000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.