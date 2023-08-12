On Saturday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .271 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 56 of 91 games this year (61.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.3%).

He has homered in 6.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

Vierling has driven home a run in 17 games this season (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .239 AVG .302 .309 OBP .348 .327 SLG .450 9 XBH 13 2 HR 5 13 RBI 14 27/15 K/BB 39/10 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings