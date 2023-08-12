On Saturday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .271 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in 56 of 91 games this year (61.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.3%).
  • He has homered in 6.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Vierling has driven home a run in 17 games this season (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 45
.239 AVG .302
.309 OBP .348
.327 SLG .450
9 XBH 13
2 HR 5
13 RBI 14
27/15 K/BB 39/10
3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
