Spencer Torkelson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (96) this season.
  • In 57.9% of his games this year (66 of 114), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 42 games this year (36.8%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 39.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 56
.212 AVG .232
.310 OBP .296
.363 SLG .436
19 XBH 23
6 HR 11
24 RBI 37
62/28 K/BB 58/20
1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.