Tigers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (61-55) and the Detroit Tigers (52-64) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM on August 12.
The probable starters are Brayan Bello (8-6) for the Red Sox and Matt Manning (3-4) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.4%) in those games.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (457 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Joey Wentz vs Pablo Lopez
|August 8
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 10
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams
