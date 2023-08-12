Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to knock off Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers when the teams square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 108 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .371 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .234 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 457 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matt Manning (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.