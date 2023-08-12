Rafael Devers and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers meet at Fenway Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 96 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .222/.303/.400 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 93 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .302/.366/.474 so far this season.

Greene enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 3 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matt Manning's player props with BetMGM.

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Devers Stats

Devers has 109 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .260/.330/.508 so far this year.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with two doubles and a walk.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has recorded 114 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.353/.474 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.