Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .305.

McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this season (63 of 107), with multiple hits 14 times (13.1%).

He has homered in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (18.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.6%).

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .251 AVG .221 .321 OBP .289 .386 SLG .337 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 40/15 6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings