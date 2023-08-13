The Washington Mystics (13-16) meet Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (12-17) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on Sunday, August 13 at 3:00 PM ET.

Washington lost to Las Vegas 113-89 in its last game. Natasha Cloud led the way with 21 points and six assists, followed by Tianna Hawkins with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Led by Alanna Smith with 19 points and six rebounds last time out, Chicago lost 89-73 versus New York.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mystics vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-140 to win)

Mystics (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+115 to win)

Sky (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-2.5)

Mystics (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sky Season Stats

With 80.7 points scored per game and 83.7 points conceded, the Sky are seventh in the league offensively and seventh defensively.

Chicago collects 33 rebounds per game and give up 34.6 boards, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

At 20.2 assists per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is seventh in the league in committing them (13.7 per game). It is sixth in forcing them (13.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.

Defensively, Chicago is best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.5. It is fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.1%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sky Home/Away Splits

At home the Sky are better offensively, scoring 82.1 points per game, compared to 79.1 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 84.6 points per game at home, and 82.8 on the road.

At home, Chicago grabs 31.3 rebounds per game, 3.6 fewer than on the road (34.9). It gives up 34.7 rebounds per game at home, 0.1 more than on the road (34.6).

This season the Sky are collecting more assists at home (21 per game) than away (19.4).

At home, Chicago commits 12.5 turnovers per game, 2.5 fewer than away (15). It forces 12.5 turnovers per game at home, 1.8 fewer than away (14.3).

This year the Sky are draining more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.6%) than on the road (34.4%).

This season Chicago is giving up more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (6.1). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (32.7%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have been the underdog 17 times and won six, or 35.3%, of those games.

This season, the Sky have won five of their 16 games, or 31.2%, when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Chicago has covered the spread 14 times in 28 games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Chicago is 9-7 against the spread.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.