On Sunday, Eric Haase (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 38 of 82 games this season (46.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (12.2%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.7% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 82 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .250 AVG .161 .282 OBP .207 .355 SLG .226 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 19 RBI 7 38/6 K/BB 39/8 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings