Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Eric Haase (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 38 of 82 games this season (46.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (12.2%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 82 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.161
|.282
|OBP
|.207
|.355
|SLG
|.226
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|7
|38/6
|K/BB
|39/8
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (5-6) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
