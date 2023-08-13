Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Carpenter will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

Carpenter has had a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (28.4%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has driven home a run in 24 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (26 of 74), with two or more runs seven times (9.5%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .357 AVG .200 .403 OBP .276 .519 SLG .500 12 XBH 14 4 HR 11 16 RBI 25 27/9 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings