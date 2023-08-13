Sky vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 13
At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Washington Mystics (13-16) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17) at 3:00 PM ET. The contest airs on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup.
Sky vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-2.5)
|161
|-142
|+120
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-2.5)
|160.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-3.5)
|157.5
|-170
|+130
Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sky have compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 8-9.
- Chicago is 9-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 28 times this season.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times this year.
