At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Washington Mystics (13-16) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17) at 3:00 PM ET. The contest airs on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-2.5) 161 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-2.5) 160.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-3.5) 157.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sky have compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 8-9.
  • Chicago is 9-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 28 times this season.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times this year.

