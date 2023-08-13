Sunday's game features the Boston Red Sox (61-56) and the Detroit Tigers (53-64) squaring off at Fenway Park (on August 13) at 12:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Red Sox.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 39 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 34-45 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (463 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule