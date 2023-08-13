The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 112 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .373 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.

Detroit has scored 463 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Rodriguez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee

