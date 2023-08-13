Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Red Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Red Sox
|Tigers vs Red Sox Odds
|Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .234 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 63 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 108), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this season (18.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.251
|AVG
|.216
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.386
|SLG
|.329
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|42/15
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.