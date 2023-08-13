The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .234 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 63 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 108), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this season (18.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 53
.251 AVG .216
.321 OBP .283
.386 SLG .329
15 XBH 11
4 HR 3
17 RBI 10
38/17 K/BB 42/15
6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
