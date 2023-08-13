Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zack Short and his .458 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .235 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 43.5% of his 69 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.7% of his games this year, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|26
|.255
|AVG
|.203
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.402
|SLG
|.328
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|18/10
|2
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
