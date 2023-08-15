On Tuesday, Akil Baddoo (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.

Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this year (35 of 74), with at least two hits 12 times (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has an RBI in 16 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 25 times this season (33.8%), including one multi-run game.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .214 AVG .223 .264 OBP .347 .333 SLG .388 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 8 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 28/20 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings